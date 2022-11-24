Jonty Barnes, Neil Dejyothin and Alex Horne have joined together to lead Formation Games

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Jonty Barnes (Bungie), Neil Dejyothin (Sports Interactive) and Alex Horne (Football Association) have joined the leadership at Formation Games.

Former Football Association CEO Alex Horne will be chair, while former Bungie general manager Jonty Barnes will become the new CEO. Former Sports Interactive exec Neil Dejyothin will also serve as executive producer on games made by the studio going forward, including the studio’s debut title, CLUB.

CLUB is a football club ownership simulator currently in closed alpha on mobile devices. Its players will make decisions at every level of operation for the club, from their kit, to which real world players they will sign, to sponsors, as they experience a narrative that strives to be authentic to the world’s favourite sport.

“I know first hand from my time at the FA the highs and lows that accompany football ownership. The sweat and tears that can be gloriously rewarded, or undone, by moments on the pitch.” said Horne. “The combination of authentic football club ownership and gaming that Formation Games is building in its impending release of CLUB will appeal to a huge audience and I am delighted to be an investor in the business and to formally join the team as Chair. I’m excited to work with Jonty, Neil and the team to open up football partnership opportunities for CLUB.”

“I’m thrilled to join Formation Games as their CEO, CLUB is a labour of love from a talented group of AAA game developers and football fans looking to shatter gaming norms,” said Barnes. “This is a project that will truly disrupt the space and showcase the new approach that Formation Games is bringing to the table. We’re excited for 2023 and beyond as we show more of what CLUB is all about.”

CLUB will launch on Google Play and Apple’s app store in 2023.

If you’d like to find out more about it, you can do so at ClubGame.app.