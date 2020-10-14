JoyPac launches new accelerator programme for hypercasual mobile titles

Share Facebook

Mobile games publisher JoyPac has launched Hyperfuel, a new accelerator programme aimed at hypercasual mobile game development.

Developers selected to join the programme will received funding to help them through the prototyping and development state, in addition to more hands-on support from the JoyPac team. Applications to join can be found via the JoyPac website, and successful applicants will be given hands-on guidance through the whole development process, with JoyPac publishing the finished hyper-casual games.

The program is open to any developer with experience creating hypercasual games, and the ideal applicant will already have experience of developing and publishing mobile games.

The publisher is also committing to the full UA cost of launching the finished games – with a seven-figure marketing budget available for those that show real potential. JoyPac has also committed to funding a minimum of three months of development time, in order to allow time for prototyping and testing using JoyPac’s real-world data taken from almost 50 app launches to date.

“The idea behind HyperFuel is to replicate the kind of hands-on input and access to resources that accelerators are so good at, but tailor it specifically to the needs of hyper-casual game developers working remotely around the world – which is why we’ve called it a ‘virtual’ accelerator,” said Falko Böcker, Senior Publishing Manager at JoyPac. “Hyper-Casual games require a very different set of skills from a publisher, with much more emphasis on rapid iteration and ‘failing fast’, rather than approaching publishers only once a game is almost finished. We want to show that we are one of the top publishing partners for hyper-casual developers to work with.”