Kalypso Media announces company owner Simon Hellwig has passed away

Kalypso Media Group are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Simon Hellwig, company owner and joint Managing Director.

As was always planned for Simon’s succession and the future of the business, Dr. Anika Thun will continue to lead as Managing Director with the support of senior management and the entire company group. Simon leaves behind a hugely successful business and legacy that we, as a group, endeavour to maintain. Simon’s vision was clear and we are committed to fulfilling it and continuing the growth of the company in honour of his legacy.

Simon co-founded Kalypso Media in 2006 and oversaw its notable growth. Now proudly standing at over 200 global employees at offices across Germany, England, France, Japan and North America, the group currently includes the digital label Kasedo Games and five development studios: Realmforge Studios, Gaming Minds Studios, Claymore Game Studios, Nine Worlds Studios and Bulwark Studios.

Simon’s business acumen and affection for the video games industry began from an early age. Whilst others were developing homemade games in their bedrooms, Simon instead would buy and sell them to magazines. His love of one of the earliest play-by-mail strategy games, Gladius et Pilum, not only combined his interests in gaming and history but also established a lifelong passion for historical strategy games. This enthusiasm for the industry culminated in his diploma thesis ‘Development of a Business Plan for the Foundation of a Company in the Entertainment Software Industry’ which would go on to define the expectations and aims of the Kalypso Media Group. These goals were met and exceeded over the last sixteen years, in which Simon and his team grew Kalypso to become a name in the industry that continues to stand for quality strategy and simulation games.