Kalypso Media fully acquires Realmforge Studios, with Realmforge taking over the Tropico series

Publisher Kalypso Media has announced that it has fully acquired developer Realmforge Studios, and that the developer will take over the future development of the hugely popular Tropico series.

Realmforge, known for its work on Dungeons 3 and the upcoming Spacebase Startopia, will make its mark on the Tropico series with the Tropico 6 add-on Caribbean Skies, releasing before Christmas.

To ensure that the developer had the necessary resources to work on the Tropico series, Kalypso Media Group extended its previous shares in the developer from 60 to 100 percent, ensuring a complete takeover of Realmforge Studios at the beginning of 2020. Throughout the year, work has been done to expand the studio both in staff and space, including a relocation to a larger office in Munich.

The pair have held an exclusive publishing relationship for over a decade, most notably on the dungeon management simulator Dungeons 3, as well as the upcoming project, Spacebase Startopia.

“The expansion and complete takeover of the shares is a logical consequence of our strategy to expand our own development resources not only in Germany but internationally. We are offering the highly qualified, motivated team in Munich the opportunity to focus exclusively on the further development of exciting franchises such as Tropico, Dungeons and Spacebase Startopia in the future,” said Simon Hellwig, Managing Partner of Kalypso Media Group GmbH.