Keywords acquires Pokemon creative agency Maverick Media to strengthen marketing services offering

Keywords Studios today announced a further acquisition, this time picking up London-based Maverick Media. Maverick is a well-established creative agency with numerous top-tier gaming clients, which dates back to 1995.

Maverick numbers 16 people across its London and Montreal offices and has created numerous campaigns for Tekken 7, Devil may Cry 5, Rainbow 6 Siege and many, many more. And it has a long-running relationship with the Pokemon Company, creating numerous campaigns, including the excellent Planet Pokemon and recent award-winning Buddy Adventures (pictured).

Its key skills lie in video production, live action projects and TV commercials, although it has broad experience across trailers, key art and social media. “These strengths in video games will broaden and deepen Keywords’ extensive range of marketing services, benefiting its client base and the wider industry community,” said a statement from Keywords.

Andrew Day, CEO of Keywords Studios, commented: “We are thrilled that Maverick and its talented team are joining the Keywords group. Maverick is a strong brand with a 25-year body of work in servicing video games publishers and developers and has grown successfully with the industry.

“We are excited about the expertise that Maverick will bring to our wider marketing business and, ultimately, to our client base across the Group.

Day also noted that, no surprise here, that Keywords would make more acquisitions soon: “This is the second acquisition to complete following our recent £100m placing and we have a healthy pipeline of further acquisition opportunities which we are reviewing and advancing.”