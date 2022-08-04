Keywords Studios acquires Mighty Games

Share Facebook

Video games technical services provider Keywords Studios has announced it has acquired Mighty Games to further its presence in Australia.

Mighty Games is an Australian company that specialises in automating QA and games testing solutions, and were behind a proprietary platform called “Build and Test”. Build and Test uses AI on multiple machines to test code, detect bugs and report errors. It also has a 21 person team that supports game developers both in Australia and outside the country.

“We are delighted to welcome the Mighty Games team to Keywords and to be able to offer their impressive automated game testing solutions and expertise to our clients. ​ This acquisition is in line with our strategy to harness innovative technology to do more for our clients and remain at the forefront of our industry. ​ Mighty’s talented game development team further strengthens our game development presence in Melbourne and follows the recent acquisitions of Tantalus and Wicked Witch in Australia. ​ We are really looking forward to supporting Mighty’s team and growth as part of the Group.” said Bertrand Bodson, CEO of Keywords Studios.

“We are really excited to join Keywords Studios, an industry leading, fast growing business with a global footprint. Ben and Iare looking forward to delivering strong growth with the support of Keywords and helping to offer technology enabled Build and Test solutions to its global client base. ​ We see it as a strong cultural fit and we look forward to working closely with the wider Keywords’ group to drive the combined business forward.” said Matt Ditton and Ben Britten-Smith from Mighty Games.