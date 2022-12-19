Keywords Studios announces partnership with Women in Games will continue in 2023

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Keywords Studios, technical and creative services provider to the video games industry, has confirmed that it will continue its ongoing relationship with not-for-profit organisation Women in Games next year.

In their second year of partnership, they will continue to sponsor the Individual Ambassadors Programme at Women in Games, an agreement that endeavours to connect professionals at all industry levels and empower them to make change for the better.

Women in Games regularly strives to create a fair, equal and safe environment that empowers girls and women in video games and its related creative industries, and has had a positive impact on careers and businesses within the video games space since it was founded back in 2009.

“Over the last two years, the Keywords Studios Group has been building a compelling multi-year Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging strategy with an associated roadmap of key initiatives to accelerate and evolve its DEIB journey. The Keywords Studios partnership with Women in Games to sponsor the Individual Ambassador Programme represents a core element of our wider DEIB strategy,” said Trina Marshall, group director, client service delivery and capability and group director, diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging at Keywords Studios.

“For Keywords, being able to work alongside and learn from the team at Women in Games is a huge privilege. The partnership will without doubt enrich our DEIB and Talent Attraction and Retention efforts as we continue to grow.”

“Our mission at Women in Games is to create new pathways, synergies, initiatives, activities and services, which foster opportunities that empower girls and women. We do this by bringing together agents of change, advocates, men and boys, champions, experts, grass-roots organisations and others for new dialogues and campaigns focussed on shared solutions towards fairness and equality for all.” said Marie-Claire Isaaman, CEO of Women in Games.

“Our partnership with Keywords Studios is a big part of fulfilling this mission, and key to the success of our vibrant and impactful Individual Ambassador Programme.”