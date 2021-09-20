Keywords Studios appoints Bertrand Bodson as its new CEO

Share Facebook

Keywords Studios has announced that it has appointed Bertrand Bodson as its new CEO.

Bodson will be beginning his new role on December 1st this year, and will be replacing Andrew Day, who stepped down as CEO after 12 years following a recent health scare that prompted a “reassessment” of his priorities.

Bodson joins from healthcare company Novartis, where he had been the chief digital officer since January 2018. Prior to that, he spent four years as chief digital and chief marketing officer at Sainsbury’s Argos. His previous experience also includes includes senior roles at EMI Group, Bragster.com (which he co-founded) and Amazon, and he is currently a non-executive director of Tesco plc and Wolters Kluwer N.V.

“We are delighted to have attracted a candidate of Bertrand’s calibre to lead Keywords through the next phase of its development in the video games and adjacent content industries,” said Keywords chairman Ross Graham.

“Bertrand brings an ideal skillset to leading our ambitious, international business given the breadth of his experience in shaping and executing growth strategies and engendering strong cultures at some of the world’s leading businesses. This expertise will be invaluable as we continue to grow across multiple territories to cement our position as the ‘go-to’ provider of scale within our industry, globally.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Jon Hauck and Sonia Sedler who, as our joint interim CEOs, have ensured the business has continued to go from strength to strength, and who look forward to working closely with Bertrand when he joins.”