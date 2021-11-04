Keywords Studios opens new studio in Canada

Chris Wallace

Keywords Studios has announced the opening of its new studio in Mirabel, Canada, dedicated to video games testing.

The new studio will offer end-to-end functional QA testing for video games and brand clients.

“I’m incredibly happy to announce the official opening of our Mirabel studio which is another great win for our staff, our clients and Keywords Studios, by extending our presence in North America by another 160 seats,” said Mathieu Lachance, Game Testing Director at Keywords Studios.

“We have had huge success in our St-Jerome studio of late, thanks to the dedication of the incredible management team there. With the same team in place to oversee our new Mirabel studio, we hope to expand that success further.”

The Mirabel studio joins Keywords’ existing network of dedicated QA hubs which include Montreal, St-Jerome, Seattle, Mexico City, Katowice, New Delhi and Tokyo.

On top of ensuring the new studio has all the latest software tools, secure facilities and test devices at their disposal, Keywords is also ensuring that the studio is equipped to support local public health guidance and social distancing measures, as necessary. Teams will only be located on site when it’s safe to do so, as advised by local and health authorities.

 

