Keywords Studios to return as Headline Sponsor for IRL this Winter

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Keywords Studios, technical and creative services provider to the video games industry, will once again be the headline sponsor of our upcoming IRL event this Winter. The industry powerhouse supported our informal get-together for its dazzling debut last year, and we’re pleased to have them on board again for our next networking shindig and its celebrations of the games industry’s accomplishments in 2022.

“We’re delighted to be working with IRL founding partners Keywords again!” said Alex Boucher, Business Development Manager at MCV/DEVELOP, when asked about the partnership. “I know they will have something special to show at Leake St and we look forward to having them support the event once again.”

This also feels like a good time to remind you that nominations for the MCV/DEVELOP 30 Under 30 (sponsored by OPMJobs) are still open, as the results are set to be announced at the upcoming social in London.

You’re able to nominate any of your friends and co-workers within the industry (provided they meet the criteria) until midday on Monday, September 19, 2022, so be sure to get those submissions in before the window closes!

If you’ve yet to purchase your tickets for IRL, you can still do that here on eventbrite.

If you’d like to enquire about partnerships for IRL, then you should reach out to Alex Boucher via. email over at alex.boucher@biz-media.co.uk.