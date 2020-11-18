Koch Media acquires Flying Wild Hog

Share Facebook

Koch Media has reached an agreement with Flying Wild Hog to acquire 100 per cent of the Shadow Warrior developer.

The acquisition includes the three studios based in Warsaw, Rzeszów and Cracow – consisting of a total of of 260+ employees. Flying Wild Hog will act as an independent studio within the Koch Media family and studio network, and the developer is currently working on four game projects together with other global publishers.

Koch Media is a subsidiary of Embracer Group (formerly THQ Nordic), who have themselves gone on an acquisition spree, announcing that they have acquired 12 game studios (Flying Wild Hog included) and a PR firm.

“We are absolutely thrilled that Flying Wild Hog will be joining Koch Media and the Embracer family,” said Michal Szustak, CEO Flying Wild Hog Studios. “Koch Media is a renowned publisher who has embraced our vision to create the most exciting, fast-paced, over the top action games for players worldwide. What drives Flying Wild Hog is the ambition to surprise fans with unique gaming experiences delivered to the highest quality.

“By joining forces with the notoriously energetic Embracer Group and Koch Media, we will be able to continue to grow and focus on delivering even more ambitious games. We fell in love with Embracer’s vision to build an alliance of diverse and talented studios who keep their independence and creative freedom. It’s an incredibly compelling opportunity which is why we’re delighted by this partnership and what it holds for our future.”

“The Hogs being member of our global studio network enables us to further secure our positioning in one of Europe’s most vibrant and growing gaming territories and roots us deeply into the great development scene in Poland,” added Klemens Kundratitz, CEO at Koch Media. “After expanding the Koch Media publishing activities earlier this year by entering the Asian market and re-positioning our American publishing company, further establishing our studio network by adding this true powerhouse will allow us to grow our own games portfolio, grow development capacity and utilize synergies within the group even better in the future.”

“We’re so excited to see Flying Wild Hog join Embracer Group’s portfolio of globally-renowned game developers. We always knew there was enormous potential in Flying Wild Hog and we couldn’t be prouder to have been a part of their growth and success. This new partnership with Embracer will see them reach even greater heights.” says Supernova Capital founder and Managing Partner Paul Wedgwood.