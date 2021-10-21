Koch Media UK Acquires Splatter Connect

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Koch Media UK has announced that it has acquired marketing and live events company Splatter Connect.

Founded by Jonathan Dunnett and William Slater in 2012, Splatter Connect provides a multitude of field marketing services, spanning retail store attendance, experiential marketing, and live event staffing and management.

“We are increasingly asked by our publisher partners for other physical services that are required to support a product’s campaign. With live events returning after the pandemic we believe that Splatter’s services portfolio will have increasing demand as the human desire to visit, play and be entertained in person returns. This acquisition signals our first step in our “let’s get physical” strategy of services expansion at a local territory level.”

“Today we enter a new phase of growth as part of Koch Media UK, who as one of the most successful video games distributors, we’ll see the symbiotic relationship the industry has for companies such as ours to deliver physical product and services” said William Slater, Technical Director at Splatter Connect. “Working together we can become the go to partner to publishers who value “in person” services. We believe being part of the immensely diverse global Koch Media / Embracer Group, will allow us to fully leverage our company’s potential.”

Splatter Connect will be a full operating subsidiary of Koch Media UK, and will continue their operations out of their current facilities. The acquisition includes all segments of Splatter Connect’s business, as well as intellectual property rights. Splatter Connects Ltd will continue to service clients in a wide range of sectors including consumer electronics and FMCG as well as broadening its client base in video games.

“It was clear from the beginning that Koch Media UK and Splatter Connect’s respective visions for the future had a common theme to them and that’s to provide industry leading expertise and services in bringing products direct to consumer,” added Jonathan Dunnett, Sales Director at Splatter Connect. “We know the value we can provide Koch Media UK’s existing and future partners with our field marketing expertise. Similarly, this acquisition benefits our existing clients in consumer electronics and FMCGs by providing opportunity to utilise Koch Media UK’s distribution network.”