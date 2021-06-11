Koch Media unveils its new gaming label, Prime Matter

Share Facebook

Koch Media has unveiled its new gaming label, titled Prime Matter.

The new label will be publishing a variety of new titles across a wide range of genres, as well as some established brands from the likes of Warhorse Studios.

Prime Matter will operate out of Koch Media’s headquarters in Munich, and will work in conjunction with Koch Media’s global publishing offices and development partners – and is headed by industry veteran Mario Gerhold.

“Prime Matter is a new home for premium games, offering both current and future partners all the expertise of the Koch Media Group alongside a new and dynamic team dedicated to maximising their true potential,” said Koch Media’s CEO Klemens Kundratitz.

“The core of the video games industry is, of course, entertainment. Prime Matter will constantly look to innovate and inspire gamers across all its activities while retaining the fundamental values of what makes our industry so special; it is intrinsically fun.”

The list of titles on the new label include:

Payday 3

Crossfire: Legion

The new Painkiller game

Kings Bounty 2

(New IP) Scars Above

Scars Above (New IP) Codename Final Form (working title)

Codename Final Form Gungrave G.O.R.E

(New IP) Dolmen

Dolmen (New IP) The Last Oricru

The Last Oricru (New IP) Echoes Of The End (working title)

Echoes Of The End (New IP) The Chant (working title)

The Chant (New IP) Encased

Encased Kingdom Come Deliverance Switch version

A number of legacy games rom studios that already work with Koch Media will be published on the new label, including Warhorse Studios new game, Nine Dots Studio’s Outward and Taleworlds’Mount and Blade II: Bannerlords.

“Games originate from the minds and hearts of the developers. Prime Matter is focused on maximising this potential from the studios whilst empowering their dream or vision; one of our core values is to enable and support the studios, giving them the chance and freedom to express themselves within their game as they deserve.” said Mario Gerhold, Global Brand & Marketing Director (Games) Koch Media Group.

“Some of the most treasured I.Ps in our industry started out as crowdfunded, or projects outside the mainstream that the developers truly believe in… history has proved that inspiration and talent is not defined by stereotypes” he added.

Koch Media is now running five publishing strands, Prime Matter, HQ Munich, Deep Silver, HQ Reading, Milestone, HQ Milan, Vertigo, HQ Rotterdam, and Ravenscourt, HQ Munich.