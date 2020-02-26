Kojima Productions appoints Jay Boor as new global head of marketing

Share Facebook

Kojima Productions has appointed Jay Boor as its new global head of marketing and communications.

Boor – who’s based in the UK – has held a number of senior positions at Riot Games, Konami, Sega, 2K Games and Codemasters. For Kojima Productions – which was formed in 2015 after Kojima’s public split with Konami the year before and released its first game, Death Stranding, in late 2019 – he will be leading the marketing and communications efforts of the studio and “play a strategic role in growing the studio’s global presence”.

“It’s such an amazing feeling to be back working with legendary game creator, Hideo Kojima and the incredibly talented Kojima Productions team,” Boor said. “Mr. Kojima’s approach to game design is unlike anyone I’ve ever worked with in the industry. The game experiences he creates are genre-defining, as well as thought-provoking, and I’m really looking forward to seeing how we can push narrative boundaries and grow the awareness around Kojima Productions in neat and unique ways.”

“I’m very happy to have Jay back on board with the team at such an exciting time,” Hideo Kojima added. “He’s creative, passionate about games and will be instrumental in helping us deliver on the vision planned for Kojima Productions as an independent game studio.”

In other Kojima Productions news, along with Sony, EA, and Facebook – which owns Oculus – it recently pulled out of GDC amid coronavirus fears. The show – which is set to run from March 16th to 20th in San Francisco – has also lost sessions that would’ve been hosted by KJP’s Hideo Kojima and Eric Johnson.

“Kojima Productions has made the difficult decision to cancel our participation at the 2020 Game Developers Conference due to increasing concerns related to coronavirus,” the studio said in a statement shared on Twitter. “Although much-anticipated, unfortunately this cancellation also includes Hideo Kojima’s session on the 19th, and Eric Johnson’s session on the 16th.”