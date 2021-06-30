Konami and Bloober Team announce new strategic cooperation agreement

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Konami has announced that it has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with The Medium developer Bloober Team. The partnership will see both companies jointly developing select contents and exchanging know-how.

Additionally, Konami said that it is “excited to work with Bloober Team and other highly regarded development partners to produce games from existing and new IPs.” So we’re certain that the relentless Silent Hill rumours are set to continue – Given Bloober Team’s experience with horror games, particularly psychological horror titles such as The Medium.

Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno celebrated the partnership, saying:

“It is a historic day for me and the culmination of several years of our work. The fact that such a renowned company as KONAMI has decided to strategically cooperate with the Bloober Team means that we also joined the world leaders in gaming and became an equal partner for the leading players in this market”

“We have been providing unique entertainment content and ways to enjoy it through the use of latest technology,” added Hideki Hayakawa Representative Director, President of Konami Digital Entertainment. “In the digital entertainment industry, significant changes in the business environment are expected in the future. We look forward to combining Bloober Team’s and our respective characteristics and strengths to create high-quality contents”

Further details about the business alliance are expected to be announced once details are decided.