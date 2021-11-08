Konami temporarily pulls Metal Gear Solid titles from stores

Share Facebook

Konami has temporarily removed two Metal Gear Solid games from digital storefronts.

The affected games are Metal Gear Solid 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3, which have been removed from the various PlayStation, Microsoft and Nintendo storefronts, as well as from GOG and Nvidia Shield.

According to a statement from Konami, the move is a temporary one, as the company works to renew the licence for the historical footage found within the games. It is not clear how long the titles will be removed for.

“We are currently working on renewing the licenses for select historical archive footage used in-game, therefore, we have made the temporary decision to begin suspending the sale of METAL GEAR SOLID 2, METAL GEAR SOLID 3 and all products that include these games from digital storefronts globally starting from November 8th, 2021,” said Konami.

“We sincerely ask for your patience and understanding as we work towards making these products available for purchase once again.”

Konami is set to revive some of its biggest IPs – including Metal Gear Solid, according to a report from VGC. According to anonymous publishing sources, Konami is seeking to return to AAA game development with new entires in the Metal Gear and Castlevania franchises.