KRAFTON reports Q3 2022 revenue of £279 million

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

KRAFTON, Inc. has announced a profitable third quarter, according to consolidated financial statements posted in accordance with the Korean International Financial Reporting Standard.

PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS saw its best quarterly sales since 2019, with its shift to free-to-play business model, a new map and new collaborations continuing to bring in new users and increasing its profit overall by 48% QoQ to £82 million GBP.

PUBG MOBILE’s sales are slightly down compared to the same period last year at £177 million GBP, despite a new map and an in-game concert that featured BLACKPINK. A key contributor to this is likely to be that services for the game have stopped in India, as the game was banned by the Indian government back in July, due to ‘national security concerns’. KRAFTON has said that it is “continuing its efforts to resume services for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) and will continue investing in the Indian games market”, so this could just be a blip if things do go back to how they were.

KRAFTON’s net profits are up by 17% quarter-on-quarter overall, and the company is looking steady as it heads into December, when it will release Striking Distance Studio’s survival horror game The Callisto Protocol.

The publisher has also confirmed that it will go ahead with its previously announced plans to acquire The Ascent developer Neon Giant, as well as other plans to establish a major studio in Canada to work on a mysterious project called “The Bird That Drinks Tears”. They also have several other as of yet untitled shooter games in development for consoles and PC.