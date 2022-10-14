Kwalee announces the VS Game Jam, with a $500,000 install bonus for the winner

Share Facebook

Game publisher Kwalee has announced the VS Game Jam, a game development event which will take place between October 24, 2022 and November 13, 2022.

The VS Game Jam is focused around developers making ‘hypercasual’ versus games, where players must achieve a goal (or goals) before their rivals in multiplayer. This can be in Player vs. Player or Player vs. CPU, which the ultimate desire being to present audiences with “a mobile approach to the classic video game formula that has been around for generations”.

Entrants will compete for a Kwalee publishing deal that can earn them $500,000, as long as they can get their app downloaded over 10 million times in the US. Runner-ups will receive Apple products worth between $2,000 to $4,000.

Kwalee hopes that the event will “help game developers build their experience making hypercasual games” and wants to motivate them to do so by presenting them with such a lucrative deal.

‘Not knowing where to go next with a potential mobile hit can be a challenge,’ said William Cox, Kwalee’s Head of Mobile Publishing. ‘We wanted this Jam to be a great opportunity for anyone who needs the support of a leading game publisher. Given there’s a huge potential reward on the table if a game performs well, then what’s there to do other than try?’

Each game submitted to the Kwalee Publishing Portal during the VS Game Jam will still be reviewed by publishing managers that will assess their potential, so even games that don’t win the #1 spot at the game jam could still secure a lucrative publishing contract with Kwalee.

The VS Game Jam is taking place entirely online, and is free for anyone to take part. If you’re thinking about developing something hypercasual with a multiplayer focus and would like to join in, you can both find out more information and register for the event here.