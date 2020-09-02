Kwalee continues its expansion with new office in China

Mobile game publisher Kwalee is continuing to expand this year, setting up a new office and team based in China.
The new office’s aim is to help grow the brand and its games’ presence in the region, while also enabling Kwalee to work closer with key local partners.
The publisher is looking to hire 5-10 employees within the next year for the new China office, and has already begun by hiring Penny Qian as head of business development. Qian’s appointment highlights Kwalee’s ambitions in the region, with her experience including roles at AppLift, Tencent and Applovin.
The new office will work alongside the 80+ strong Kwalee HQ in the United Kingdom, as well as Kwalee Bangalore – the new India studio which was launched earlier this year in May. Specifically, the new Chinese studio will focus on business development, marketing and third party publishing, an area that has become a focus for the growth of the brand.
The company’s growth so far this year has included multiple new hires, the new Bangalore studio and an exclusive publishing partnership with no-code game development platform Buildbox. Additionally, the company has seen a number of game launches in 2020, including Line Up: Draw the Criminal, Bake it and OverTake, which together have been downloaded more than 40 million times.
The company hopes that their new Chinese presence will build upon the success of its existing titles, as well as extending the reach of its publishing team.