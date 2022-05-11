[From the industry] Kwalee opens new office in Portugal

This is a press release posted in addition to our usual editorial content.

Award-winning multiplatform games publisher Kwalee is opening its fourth global office in Almada, Portugal.

This development is the latest in what’s been an incredible period of growth since 2020, during which Kwalee expanded from its headquarters in Leamington Spa, UK, and opened international studios in Bangalore, India and Beijing, China.

With remote team members globally, the expansion means that the company has employees across 18 countries.

Kwalee’s Almada office is set to be a technology hub for the company, led by long-time Chief Technology Officer Pedro Caria, who will also continue to oversee Kwalee’s technical teams worldwide. On the cutting edge of Kwalee’s Research and Development efforts, there will be exciting opportunities for those working in the metropolitan area of Lisbon to tackle wholly new challenges relating to game marketing and publishing.

“The metropolitan area of Lisbon stood out as the ideal location for our first office in mainland Europe thanks to its great talent pool,” said Kwalee CTO Pedro Caria.

“With the area’s growing reputation as a startup hub and with talented graduates coming from so many excellent technical universities in the area, I believe we have an opportunity to break new ground in tech to cement our status as the world’s best mobile games publisher. Plus, as an Almada native, I can personally vouch for how enjoyable it is to live here!”

With close proximity to Lisbon, Almada is known for its great quality of life with stunning beaches, bars and parks easily accessible from Kwalee’s new office location.

Vacancies at Kwalee’s Almada location are now available in Server Programming, Talent Acquisition and Administration, with more to be added. Over 170 job roles are available across Kwalee’s ​ departments and global locations, including many remote opportunities.

It’s been an eventful 2022 already for Kwalee, who kicked off the year with its first ever acquisition, bringing on board the French narrative mobile games studio Tictales as part of an expansion into hybrid-casual and casual mobile games.

This was followed by the success of Airport Security, which was among the top-10 most downloaded games on Google Play in February, and in April, Kwalee was named Best Publisher at the Mobile Games Awards.

“It’s been a really exciting year so far and we’ve got so much more to come,” enthused Kwalee CEO David Darling.