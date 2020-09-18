Kwalee pivots to console with its first-ever Nintendo Switch release

Share Facebook

Hyper-casual mobile publisher Kwalee is set to release its first ever console title, with TENS! hitting Nintendo Switch this year.

The game is an updated and improved version of the mobile game of the same name, which has been downloaded 3 million times to date. TENS! is described as a “challenging combination of sudoku style number puzzles and block dropping mechanics, the aim of the game is to place dice on the game board, make TENS! in any row or column and clear the board to win.”

This marks the first foray into console gaming for Kwalee, which until now has exclusively focused on mobile platforms, with releases such as Draw It, Shootout 3D, Rocket Sky! and Bake It, which have collectively been downloaded over 400 million times. Kwalee states that mobile remains at the core of their business offering, they describe the move to console as a natural evolution for the company.

“Within the past year, we’ve more than doubled in size and this rate of growth goes to show not only our success, but our ambition to keep creating and trying new things” said CEO David Darling CBE. “As many of us are avid players of the Switch, releasing a game for the platform was a natural step for us to take. TENS! is a game we’ve always been proud of and felt it translated to these platforms really well, especially with all of the new added value we’ve built into the game”.

The original creator of TENS!, Kwalee’s head of design & development Simon Platt added: “Mobile gaming is still very much what we’re about here at Kwalee, but as we approach our 10th anniversary in 2021, we want to keep challenging ourselves and trying new things.

“Ever since the first release of TENS! back in 2017, we have wanted to do more with this innovative and fun puzzle game. TENS! for Nintendo Switch gives us the opportunity to push the concept further than ever before with additions such as competitive multiplayer and challenging boss battles. I’m excited to see the reception and for what the future holds for us on the Nintendo Switch!”