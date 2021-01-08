Kwalee pledges 100% of UK profits from Teacher Simulator to help tackle child food poverty

Share Facebook

With the last-minute closure of schools in the UK this week, it has been estimated that 15 million prepared meals have already gone to waste at schools across the country. In response, mobile developer Kwalee is pledging 100 per cent of UK profits from its title Teacher Simulator to the Marcus Rashford-backed charity FareShare.

On the week ending 10th of January, the first week school children have returned to remote teaching, every penny of UK profit generated from video ads and in-app purchases in the free-to-play title will fund FareShare’s work to combat food poverty in the UK.

The free to play Teacher Simulator launched at the end of 2020, and has seen 6.5 million players worldwide, becoming a top-3 game on the Apple App Store in the UK and US.

“Teacher Simulator was partly inspired by our own experiences at school, from the mundane to the bizarre,” commented Simon Platt, Head of Development at Kwalee. “These were largely fond memories for us, fortunately, but no child should have to worry about where their next meal is coming from when they should be learning and playing, whether in or out of the classroom.”

“After a year where understanding the importance of school-aged children receiving nutritious food has come under the spotlight, we are extremely grateful to Kwalee for donating 100% of UK profits from their Teacher Simulator game as children return to remote schooling,” said FareShare Commercial Director Alyson Walsh. “FareShare’s work with Breakfast, After School and Holiday Clubs each year help vulnerable children access the food they need to learn, grow and thrive.”