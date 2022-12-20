Levelling Up – Embracer Freemode’s Gabrielle Hibberd

Share Facebook

Gabrielle Hibberd, the new head of PR at Embracer Freemode, explains how their flock of enthusiastic ducks is only getting started.

What is your job role and how would you describe your typical day at work?

My job role is head of PR at Embracer Freemode and like many others, I’d say my typical day at work varies greatly. As Embracer Freemode is a group of companies, much of the week is spent speaking to our points of contact at the individual companies to identify, plan and fulfill their short term and long term PR objectives. The flip side to that is outward facing activities such as distributing press releases, managing review campaigns and pitching to the press. I often say it’s better to be busy than bored and my typical day at work is testament to that!

What qualifications and/or experience do you need to land your job?

Naturally you need to have PR experience in order to be a head of PR. For Embracer Freemode in particular, it’s important to have a variety of PR experience because working on gaming hardware is very different to running a campaign for a video game, which is different again to doing B2B PR for a company, brand or person(s). Secondly, experience of managing multiple projects is fundamental. While multitasking is a skill, you need to have put that skill to the test, practiced and strengthened it so when the pressure is on you can trust you’ll keep all the plates spinning. Someone once said I work like a swan (or an enthusiastic duck in my case), composed on the surface while paddling hard under the water, and I think experience of that serves my job well.

If you were interviewing someone for your team, what would you look for?

One of the most important things we’ll look out for as we expand the PR team is good communication. There are many different communication styles, so it isn’t about looking for Gabrielle #2, #3, #4 etc. Regardless of style, good communication needs to be clear, respectful and engaging. You’d be forgiven for thinking that’s easy, but when speaking to varying stakeholders, colleagues and external parties about a diverse range of products, brands and people, it’s crucial to adapt your message to ensure it meets those criteria.

What opportunities are there for career progression at Embracer Freemode?

Embracer Freemode was only announced in August 2022, so it’s really only just getting started but already I can see potential in the companies within the group, and also in Embracer Freemode itself. As Embracer Freemode grows and develops, new roles will be needed, and if someone can identify a need, I’m sure opportunities for career progression can also be carved out. The company’s potential and freedom of vision pave the way for opportunism.