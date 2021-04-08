Life is Strange creator Dontnod moves into third party publishing

Share Facebook

Dontnod, the creator of the Life is Strange series, has announced that it is moving into third party publishing.

The studio’s first partnership is with Broken Lines developer PortaPlay, whose next title is being developed as a co-production for which Dontnod holds the majority rights of the Intellectual Property.

According to Dontnod, PortaPlay’s upcoming title is “an original creation, which fits with the editorial vision and values of Dontnod.”

“As a publisher, we want to offer players experiences that are both accessible to the wider audience, while setting the bar high regarding themes and quality of design,” said Xavier Spinat, Head of Publishing at Dontnod. “From our first discussions with PortaPlay, it became clear to us that co-producing and publishing this original creation would allow us to expand our portfolio with a game complementary to our in-house productions, while remaining true to our DNA. We will be able to bring to our partner with our know-how and our knowledge of the market, in line with our communities’ expectations.”

“We feel called to work on games with meaning,” added Hans von Knut Skovfoged, Head of Development at PortaPlay. “Games combining solid game mechanics and storytelling – about individuals in crisis situations tackling moral dilemmas.

“This new partnership is thus a great opportunity to us. Not only does it give us the opportunity to communicate with all the fans of DONTNOD’s fantastic catalogue of games, but it also allows us to work with some of the best minds in this field – to help us improve our game and give the players the greatest experience possible!”

Further details about the partnership, and the upcoming game is expected soon.