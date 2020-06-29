Lifetime spending in Roblox Mobile surpasses $1.5 billion

Chris Wallace 42 mins ago Business News, Highlight

The mobile version of MMO sandbox title Roblox has seen players spending over $1.5 billion, according to the latest Sensor Tower Store intelligence estimates.

The game reached this new figure just seven months after reaching the $1 billion in player spending milestone, and a year after hitting 90m monthly active users. Roblox, much like many aspects of the industry, has seen a surge in revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the global social distancing and lockdown measures, as consumers seek entertainment and virtual socialisation. Revenue grew 28 per cent month-over-month to $69.8 million in March, and player spending increased by 34 percent m/m to $93.2 million in April. This trend has continued into May, which has been the game’s most lucrative month to date, with sales hitting close to $103 million.

The US has been Roblox’s top-grossing country for Roblox, earning the majority of the game’s lifetime revenue: $1 billion from player spending, or 66.3 percent of total revenue. The UK meanwhile has generated $132.8 million, or 8.4 per cent, while Canada has picked up close to $66 million, or 4.2 per cent.

The App store has generated most of Roblox’s revenue – nearly $1.2 billion to date, or 75.4 per cent of all player spending. Google Play meanwhile accounts for just 24.6 per cent at $389.2 million. iPad players have been the biggest spenders, generating $623.8 million in lifetime revenue, or 39.4 per cent of the total.

