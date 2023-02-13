Liz Prince on Amiqus sponsoring this year’s MCV/DEVELOP Women in Games 2023 Awards

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Games industry recruitment specialist company Amiqus is sponsoring the MCV/DEVELOP Women in Games 2023 Awards show once again this year. We’ve taken the opportunity to talk to Liz Prince, business manager at Amiqus and founder of Putting the G Into Gaming, about the company’s thoughts on both the upcoming event and what more can be done for inclusion in the future.

What is the appeal of sponsoring the Women in Games Awards, this year?

Amiqus has long supported the MCV Women in Games Awards as we feel passionate about boosting equality, diversity and inclusivity in games. Our pro bono G Into Gaming diversity initiative is testament to our commitment in this area, and we are always very happy to support events and campaigns that champion and celebrate women in games.



Why sponsor the Business Award in particular?

Attracting more women into a career in games – and then supporting their journeys – is incredibly important in all areas, all disciplines and at all career levels throughout the market. There are many ways we can help to make games more equal, but one key priority is to get more women into leadership positions. This will help the industry’s gender diversity efforts – more women in senior roles will undoubtedly drive EDI initiatives both within their own studios and at a wider level in the sector. In addition, it is important that women and girls starting a career in games – or considering a career in games – have role models to look up to, to learn from and to gain inspiration and aspiration.



How important is that your organisation supports the efforts of women working in the games industry?

Amiqus is very committed to driving diversity of all under-represented groups in the games industry. But, as a woman in games myself, EDI around women is particularly close to my heart. That was why we launched the G Into Gaming campaign five years ago. We support events like the MCV Women in Games Awards, plus initiatives such as Limit Break, which helps by providing mentoring to women and other under-represented groups, and we regularly take part in Women in Games events. I am also a proud Women in Games Ambassador.

Do you feel that the wider industry is heading in the right direction in its support for women working in games?

The industry has at least recognised that there is a problem when it comes to gender diversity (and of other under-represented groups), and we are seeing some great support of women in some studios when it comes to things like flexible working options for those with caring responsibilities, maternity packages, menopause support and more. But we can’t ignore the fact that so much more needs to be done, particularly when we continue to hear and read about awful company cultures, bullying and harassment. That’s not an attractive ‘shop window’ when it comes to encouraging women and young girls to consider a career in games.

What other things can the industry do to support women in games?

At Amiqus and G Into Gaming, we talk in terms of Attraction, Selection, Development and Retention, and there are many things attached to each of those areas that can be done to support women in games. Here are just a few…

Attraction: Studios should ensure imagery used on their websites and in comms is diverse; job descriptions should feature gender neutral language; we need to be talking to young women and girls in education to highlight that there is a career in games for them; consider recruiting from other sectors where there are many highly skilled women working in similar roles.

Selection: Consider reviewing CVs ‘blind’ with no names or genders attached so that you can ensure you are selecting potential candidates based purely on skills and experience; acknowledge unconscious bias and use that knowledge to establish formulas for all interview processes.

Development: Ensure that women have access to learning and development initiatives to support their career journey within your organisation – and help them build the confidence to take their careers forward; consider mentoring initiatives; encourage women within your studio to network with others in the industry and perhaps join organisations such as Women in Games where they can meet like-minded individuals.

Retention: Take a look at your company culture and ensure that it’s supportive and encouraging of women in the workplace, enhance your company’s benefits and incentives offering from the mindset of a woman, and particularly one who has caring responsibilities, may be considering motherhood, or could be approaching menopause; be aware that flexible working options are important for parents, but also for young women who may not want to commute when evenings are dark.

There are many, many more ways that the games industry can attract more women, and support them through their careers. While things have improved, we still have a woefully low number of women working in the industry, particularly in development.

However, we are very grateful for events like the MCV Women in Games Awards which allow us to shine the light on the amazing talent – who also happen to be women – that exists throughout the games industry. We’re looking forward to celebrating all of their achievements on March 1, 2023.

—

If you’d like to find out more about the MCV Women in Games 2023 Awards show, you can do that over on the event’s website.