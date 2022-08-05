London among the worst cities in the world if you want to pursue a career in tech, says study

London is one of the worst cities in the world to live in if you want to pursue a career in a tech-based field, according to a new study by CodeClan.

CodeClan gathered data on the Top 100 cities to live in based on Mercer’s Quality of Living rankings. They took into account things like average salaries, average broadband speeds, the average rent per month and the number of tech companies in the area, and found places like London, Dublin, Johannesburg and Athens to be lacking.

What they found was that comparatively, Switzerland’s Bern and Zürich are the best cities in the world for tech-types overall, especially if you’re not wanting to move to America, who had Atlanta, Washington, Seattle, St. Louis, Pittsburgh, Miami, Minneapolis and Boston take up the rest of the Top 10.

If you’re wanting to move somewhere else and are just after a high salary, then San Francisco is probably your best bet. Singapore on the other hand, has the best internet speeds. Tokyo has the most tech companies overall, although London does come close in that one particular area.

According to CodeClan, the worst city to live in if you’re working in tech is San Juan. Might still be nice for a working holiday, though, if you can work remotely. We hear it’s pretty.