London Developer Conference announces schedule of talks, panels and round-tables

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Roucan has announced a London Developer Conference will take place at the Truman Brewery, and will share a venue with W.A.S.D during the London Games Festival.

It will take place on March 30, 2023 and be host to an assortment of live sessions throughout the day.

Hosted by Iván Fernández Lobo, Founder and Director of the Gamelab Summit, the talks, panels and round-tables have been curated to educate and inform about the games industry, with a wide range of subjects covered, from state of video game publishing to the development of the metaverse. A full schedule of what’s on can be found over on their website.

“A conference supporting developers adds another reason for the community to come together as part of the London Games Festival. We are delighted to be able to offer yet more value for our clients to come and play a part in what we are building for the games industry.” said Matt Styles, Roucan co-founder.

“I am excited to announce that I will get involved in the upcoming London Developer Conference at W.A.S.D in London. I’ll work with the team to present an inspiring and diverse lineup of international speakers in front of one of the greatest indie devs communities in the world.” added Lobo.

If you’d like to speak at the conference, you can reach out to their event director Matt Styles here.

If you’d like to get tickets to the London Dev Conference, you can do that here.