London Games Festival 2020 theme is ‘Games Are Good for You’

London Games Festival has revealed its 2020 festival theme: Games Are Good For You.

With the 2019 edition of the event attracting over 97,000 people across 40+ events, the organisers of the 2020 show – which runs from March 26th to April 6th, 2020 – anticipate over 100,000 guests this time around in the hope that, like last year, Games London’s wider programme will continue “to deliver for the capital with over £25m potential business generated in the last 12 months for businesses in London and across the UK”.

With “a special emphasis” on “how games are good for you”, the festival hosts a number of fun, informative and exciting events, from games showcases at Trafalgar Square and Somerset House through to industry-focused programmes supporting games studios.

For more details and the full programme, head to games.london.

“The London Games Festival is a great showcase of our booming games industry and the significant investment and jobs it brings to our capital. Across 12 days, it brings together professionals, businesses and games fans from across the world to celebrate this thriving sector and provide opportunities for our creative talent,” said the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan. “I’m delighted that this year’s event will be delivering a positive message to the industry, as we show the world that London is open to business and innovation.”

“Video games and interactive entertainment are a valuable part of the UK’s creative and digital industries,” added Dr Jo Twist OBE, CEO of Ukie. “Games provide billions of people around the globe with entertainment, ways to connect with friends, and compelling stories, worlds, characters and themes. For 12 days across the city, the London Games Festival will showcase the creative excellence, the talent, the scaling innovative businesses and the positive impact games have in people’s lives.”

“London’s games sector is a billion-pound industry, generating £1.4bn for the economy and directly employing over 5,100 roles,” concluded Adrian Wootton, CEO of Film London and the British Film Commission. “It is fantastic to see the London Games Festival expanding its reach and ambition, building on the success of last year’s festival and doubling our presence in Trafalgar Square, bringing games to life in the centre of London and celebrating work from around the world, drawing on the creative clusters outside of the capital and reflecting the terrific success of the UK industry.

“Creative industries are the big success story of the UK and London economies and the games industry is a key, cutting-edge component of this success. As well as celebrating this achievement with such a strong programme of events and activities embracing the culture and creativity of games, I’m delighted that the festival will once again enable major new business opportunities through initiatives such as the Games Finance Market, which draws in up to 60 major investors to the UK for pitch meetings with games businesses.”