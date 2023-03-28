London Games Festival has announced the 2023 Ensemble line-up

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The London Games Festival has announced the line-up for Ensemble, a showcase of people of Black, Asian and other underrepresented ethnicities working in the UK video games industry.

LGF takes place this year between March 29, 2023 and April 9, 2023, and Ensemble will exhibit at various locations and events like talks and workshops around London throughout its duration.

The events will start with a series of portraits set to be unveiled at the W.A.S.D. consumer event on March 30, 2023, which will then be moved and be shown at an outdoor installation in Trafalgar Square from April 5, 2023 for the rest of the festival.

Ensemble has been a staple of the London Games Festival since 2018, and is curated by bestselling author and artistic director Sharna Jackson. It champions games industry creatives and developers from a variety of backgrounds, in the hope that it will promote diversity in the workforce, advocate for new voices, and change perceptions.

The eight creatives selected for 2023’s Ensemble are Cassandra Hughes, Samuel Amini Scaife, Dr Romana Ramzan, Wayne Emanuel, Chirag Machhar, Yoyu Li, Ben Wilson and Roman Alkan.

“I’m delighted to be once again curating Ensemble, for its fourth edition, with another extremely bright, bold and brilliant cohort of talent drawn across different roles in the UK games industry. Once again, we forefront the importance of a diverse industry, by demonstrating its significance in the creation of rich and intoxicating worlds and experiences for everyone,” said Jackson.

“Vibrant and essential work is being created by Black, Asian and minority ethnic talent in the UK’s games industry each and every day. That needs to be celebrated – and it’s imperative that talent is attracted, developed and crucially retained by the sector for it to continue to succeed.”

The Ensemble exhibition is also open to being featured at other locations in the UK. Those that are interested are encouraged to reach out to discuss the ways they can take part and show support.

If you’d like to find out more about Ensemble 2023, you can do that here.