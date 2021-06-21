London’s The O2 comes to Fortnite for a week-long celebration

Share Facebook

London’s The O2 is now available to explore within Fortnite creative, as part of a collaboration between O2, Epic Games and Island Records. The week-long celebration of the world’s most popular entertainment venue will culminate with a performance by Leicester group easy life, who will be the first UK act to ever play a set in Fortnite Creative.

This is the O2’s first appearance in a video game, and was constructed by a team of Fortnite KKslider, DolphinDom and Team Cre8. Beyond the exterior design of the iconic London landmark, its interior features several gameplay additions, including a vast new space packed with hidden rooms, backstage areas and the O2 Blueroom, where players can unlock a Squeezy Life Spray. Additionally, players can unlock a Lobby Track created by Fortnite and easy life by attending the gig starting on Thursday.

During easy life’s perfomance, attendees will be transported to six unique areas, each inspired by a different track from their debut album ‘life’s a beach.’

Additionally, O2 customers will have the opportunity to win exclusive rewards in the Priority app, including tickets to future easy life shows at O2 venues.

“We were thrilled when we were approached with the idea to bring The O2, one of the most iconic entertainment venues on the planet, to Fortnite Creative,” said Nate Nanzer, Head of Global Partnerships at Epic Games. “We’re always looking for exciting and authentic experiences to bring to our players, and we can’t wait for them to get hands-on with this interactive musical journey. We’re excited to have the UK’s breakout band easy life perform in the game, and we think our players are really going to love exploring all that The O2 has to offer in Fortnite Creative over the next week.”

“Being the first UK act to ever perform in Fortnite Creative, and for that performance to take place inside a venue as iconic as The O2, is truly humbling,” added easy life frontman Murray Matravers. “We’re all huge gamers in the band so getting the chance to appear in a game this popular is a childhood dream come true. We’re so excited for people to experience our music in the game – it promises to be a lot of fun and is just a taste of things to come ahead of our UK tour of O2 Academy venues later this year.”

The mainstage performance will take place this Thursday, 24th June at 20:30 BST, and the gig will be available to Fortnite players until 23.59 BST, this Sunday, 27th June.