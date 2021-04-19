Ludo AI completes its public beta, with subscriptions starting at $20 a month

Share Facebook

‘Gamestorming’ platform Ludo AI has completed its open beta, and is available through a one month free trial, and $20 after that.

Ludo AI is a machine learning platform from JetPlay, and is designed to generate new game ideas instantaneously, with a large focus on hyper-casual titles. As CEO Tom Pigott explained to MCV/DEVELOP last month, Ludo pulls from its library of over one million games to deliver a brand new game concept with each keyword-based search, along with a text description, images and comparisons of similar games.

The platform reports that its open beta stage, with 200 studios and developers taking part, has lead to significant platform enhancements. Ludo’s new features include the ability to generate game design documents, iOS and Android top charts integration, and a new UI and UX designed to make Ludo more intuitive.

“The new features in Ludo are the result of the fantastic feedback we received during the open beta, and make it even easier for anyone to come up with a great game idea,” said Pigott. “AI has been in games for over 40 years, and now it’s part of the development process. The positive response to the Ludo platform tells us that it is becoming a key part of the developer toolkit for our users.”

Another, unintended benefit of Ludo was discovered during the open beta stage. As Pigott explained it to us, Ludo has been described as the “Pinterest of game design,” as its huge library of game-related imagery has been used by artists for inspiration on their own projects.