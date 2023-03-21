Make-A-Wish has announced its ambassadors for its upcoming streaming event

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Content creators Jordi van den Bussche (Kwebbelkop) and Taya Miller have been announced as this year’s ambassadors for The World Streams for The Wishes.

The World Streams for The Wishes is an annual event where content creators are encouraged to do charity streams to raise money to support Make-A-Wish and its mission of granting the wishes of children living with critical illnesses.

The charitable streaming event was created to adjust for the cost expenses of the sharp increase in gaming related wishes that children around the world are making. It made a significant difference to the charities funding last year, raising over $125K.

The next The World Streams for The Wishes event is taking place throughout April 2023, and has also been sponsored by Bandai Namco and Limbic Entertainment’s upcoming game Park Beyond.

If you’d like to find out more information about The World Streams for The Wishes, or would like to sign up to take part yourself, you can do that here.