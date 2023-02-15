Make-A-Wish is teaming up with Bandai Namco and streamers to raise money for kids with critical illnesses

Make-A-Wish has announced a second Streams For The Wishes event that will raise money for children with critical illnesses on streaming platforms like Twitch and YouTube this April.

The charitable streaming event was created as a response to both rising operating costs and an increase in gaming related wishes from those it helps, and saw a good response from both livestreamers and the gaming community last year, raising over $125K to go towards the charitable efforts of Make-A-Wish around the world.

Two of the most common types of wishes hoped for by children undergoing medical treatment are either for technology, or for trips to the planet’s most popular theme parks. That makes it feel very fitting that Bandai Namco Europe’s upcoming theme park management sim Park Beyond from German-based studio Limbic Entertainment has partnered with the charity to support this year’s event too.

“We pride ourselves on being innovative and offering this community of fundraisers the chance to support a global charity that makes an impact around the world and in their own communities.” said Luciano Manzo, CEO of Make-A-Wish International.

“This will be the second year of our global event and Bandai Namco Europe’s support and investment in our mission will help grant these life-changing wishes and raise awareness in the streaming community that we are here and ready to partner with them as a charity of choice.”

If you’d like to register for the upcoming Streams For The Wishes event and raise funds for wishes in your home country, or would like to learn more about Make-A-Wish International, you should check out the event page over on the Make-A-Wish website.