Mario Strikers scores #1 spot on UK Boxed Charts

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Mario Strikers: Battle League Football was the best-selling video game in the UK last week according to sales charts by Gfk UK, despite performing worse than Mario Golf: Super Rush and Mario Tennis Aces, which could suggest diminishing returns for Super Mario sports titles on the platform.

2K Games new release The Quarry, developed by Supermassive Games, has performed well in its first week for a new franchise, ranking at #4 overall. It predominantly sold copies on PlayStation, which makes sense given that its developer is well known for making the slasher-horror PlayStation exclusive Until Dawn.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Horizon Forbidden West and Nintendo Switch Sports all remained in the top 10, despite small drops in sales.

Kirby and The Forgotten Land returns to the top 10 this week after a nationwide restock, seeing a 91% sales increase. Sniper Elite 5 fell further down the chart in its second week to #12, after a 44% sales drop. Further down the charts you’ll find Mario Golf: Super Rush at #16, which had a 291% increase in sales, presumably because Mario Strikers: Battle League Football reminded gamers that it exists.

If you’re wondering about the rest of the GfK UK boxed top 10 between June 6, 2022 and June 11, 2022, then it is as follows: