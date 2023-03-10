MCV/DEVELOP Award categories explained: Development Essentials

Share Facebook

As announced, we are now accepting email nominations for this year’s MCV/DEVELOP Awards. Just as a reminder, you have until April 3, 2023 to get them in.



This is the first of what will be six posts over the coming days that hopes to explain each of the award categories. We start with Development Essentials, which offers three awards to celebrate those essential resource partnerships that can make all the difference to the success of a game:



Recruitment Agency of the Year

This award is unchanged from last year and should be pretty self explanatory. It is to recognise those agencies that help studios find their most important resource – the people that make, publish and promote games.

Nominee organisations or teams should be predominantly UK based and must be able to demonstrate that they have contributed to a hiring campaign during the 2022 calendar year. Bonus points for communicating or implementing policies that positively impact workplace diversity, inclusion and wellbeing.

Creative / Co-development Partner of the Year

It’s increasingly rare these days that a studio works alone, especially in the realm of AAA game development. This award intends to celebrate those often unsung heroes at UK-based creative agencies and co-development studios that contribute to a game in terms of its art, design, audio, tools or programming.

Nominee organisations or teams should be predominantly UK based and must be able to demonstrate that they have contributed to a game or expansion (including DLC) released during the 2022 calendar year.

QA / Localisation Partner of the Year

As games have become bigger, appeared across more platforms and are released to more markets, QA and localisation have become increasingly more important to a game’s success – and not just as a facet of publishing or product support, either. As such, this award hopes to recognise companies that help widen the appeal of games, by ensuring a high degree of approachability and quality that caters to the widest possible international audience.

Nominee organisations or teams should be predominantly UK based and must be able to demonstrate that they have contributed to a game or expansion (including DLC) released during the 2022 calendar year.

More soon! If you have any questions about the these or any other award categories, email richie.shoemaker@biz-media.co.uk

