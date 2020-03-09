MCV/DEVELOP Awards 2020 – Every photo from the big night!

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Apologies for the wait, but we now have all the photos from the MCV/DEVELOP Awards last week. The awards were a huge success (if we do say so ourselves) with a packed Brewery playing host to 18 award categories and two very special awards.

The night kicked off with a drinks reception, sponsored by Amiqus. There was a quick intro by yours truly before dinner, thanks for listening, followed by a prize giveaway by sponsor PTW and SIDE. Then our charity partner GamesAid, represented by chair Des Gayle also took to the stage before organising a night-long raffle.

Dinner ran a little long, apologies for that, we simply had too many unexpected vegetarians in attendance, which slowed things down – it’s great that as an industry we’re eating less meat than ever, and we’ll re-adjust the baseline balance for next year – but please, please, please make sure that you get your guest’s dietary requirements over to us in advance.

And then it was over to our excellent host Imran Yusuf to entertain the crowd before he presented the awards themselves, which this year was headline-sponsored by in-game advertising provider Bidstack.

For all the winners on the night, which were voted for by MCV/DEVELOP readers, head over to our full winners list. Particular congratulations to our MCV/DEVELOP Legend winners Rare, and to Nintendo and Media Molecule, who both scooped two awards on the night.

We’d like to take this final opportunity to thank all our sponsors and event partners: Bidstack, Amiqus, PTW, Frontier Developments, OPM, Fourth Floor Creative, Honest PR, Bespoke Arcades & Little Big PR – plus our charity partner GamesAid. The awards simply wouldn’t happen without the continued support of the industry – thank you all for getting involved.

And here are all of the pictures, please share sensibly and be lovely to one another.