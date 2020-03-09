MCV/DEVELOP Awards 2020 – Every photo from the big night!

Seth Barton 6 hours ago Business News, Development News, Events, Highlight

Apologies for the wait, but we now have all the photos from the MCV/DEVELOP Awards last week. The awards were a huge success (if we do say so ourselves) with a packed Brewery playing host to 18 award categories and two very special awards. 

George Osborn from Ukie wins a prize from PTW and SIDE

The night kicked off with a drinks reception, sponsored by Amiqus. There was a quick intro by yours truly before dinner, thanks for listening, followed by a prize giveaway by sponsor PTW and SIDE. Then our charity partner GamesAid, represented by chair Des Gayle also took to the stage before organising a night-long raffle.

Des Gayle from GamesAid on stage

Dinner ran a little long, apologies for that, we simply had too many unexpected vegetarians in attendance, which slowed things down – it’s great that as an industry we’re eating less meat than ever, and we’ll re-adjust the baseline balance for next year – but please, please, please make sure that you get your guest’s dietary requirements over to us in advance. 

Thanks to everyone who came, it was a great night with a great atmosphere

And then it was over to our excellent host Imran Yusuf to entertain the crowd before he presented the awards themselves, which this year was headline-sponsored by in-game advertising provider Bidstack.

Host Imran Yusuf (left) and winners from Media Molecule

For all the winners on the night, which were voted for by MCV/DEVELOP readers, head over to our full winners list. Particular congratulations to our MCV/DEVELOP Legend winners Rare, and to Nintendo and Media Molecule, who both scooped two awards on the night.

Team members of Rare accept the MCV/DEVELOP Legend Award

We’d like to take this final opportunity to thank all our sponsors and event partners: Bidstack, Amiqus, PTW, Frontier Developments, OPM, Fourth Floor Creative, Honest PR, Bespoke Arcades & Little Big PR – plus our charity partner GamesAid. The awards simply wouldn’t happen without the continued support of the industry – thank you all for getting involved.

And here are all of the pictures, please share sensibly and be lovely to one another.

About Seth Barton

Seth Barton is the editor of MCV – which covers every aspect of the industry: development, publishing, marketing and much more. Before that Seth toiled in games retail at Electronics Boutique, studied film at university, published console and PC games for the BBC, and spent many years working in tech journalism. Living in South East London, he divides his little free time between board games, video games, beer and family. You can find him tweeting @sethbarton1.

Check Also

wellbeing

“We want to protect our people. Burning them out is not the solution.” – Splash Damage on the importance of mental health care in the workplace

With the Ukie diversity census pointing at high rates of depression and anxiety in the industry, we talk to Splash Damage about what studios can do to take care of their team

© Copyright 2020, MCV. BizMedia