MCV/DEVELOP Awards is just three days away – and we’ve expanded our capacity for last-minute bookings!

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

With only three days to go until the MCV/DEVELOP Awards we’re looking forward to welcoming our finalists and their guests to The Brewery for what will be a fantastic night of celebration for the entire games industry.

Having sold out of our initial allocation of seats, with over 450 attendees, we’re have now arranged for a new seating section to be made available, so if you were thinking of coming along to celebrate with your peers, partners and rivals, then we can still accommodate you at the event.

This year we’ve taken the very best parts of the MCV Awards and Develop Awards and brought them together into a single event. There’s no neat divide anymore between the various aspects of the industry and our new lineup of 18 categories will bring everyone together on one night – as no one can succeed without every part of our multifaceted business.

The new awards will recognise talent, innovation, achievement, growth and cultural impact. Across development, publishing, retail, marketing, communications and media.

Our shortlists this year were decided by a Grand Jury of industry professionals. With the winners having been voted for by our 5,000 MCV/DEVELOP print subscribers, making it the most democratic, cross-industry awards in the world.

On the night we’re delighted to have industry alumni turned stand-up comedian Imran Yusuf hosting the event, plus plenty of other entertainments.

For more information, and to book tables or tickets directly, head over to the MCV/DEVELOP Awards. Or email Alex Boucher for more details and for invoiced table bookings.