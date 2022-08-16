MCV/Develop will be at Gamescom!

Share Facebook

The entire MCV/DEVELOP dream team will be at the gamescom 2022 trade fair next week, and we’ll be bringing stacks and stacks of freshly printed copies of our August magazine issue (#981) with us — to our very own booth!

If you’re going to be over in Germany for gamescom, and would like to find the MCV/DEVELOP booth while you’re at the event, we can let you know now that we’re going to be located at Hall 2.1 E-033. Just look for the one with the big MCV/DEVELOP banners all over it.

Be sure to grab your complimentary copy of Issue #981 while you’re there.

If you’d like to request a meeting with members of the team, you can reach out to our senior business development manager Alex at alex.boucher@biz-media.co.uk