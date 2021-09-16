MCV/DEVELOP’s IRL is TODAY! Here’s everything you need to know

As you’re reading this, the MCV/DEVELOP team is on their way to Waterloo for IRL – and we’re looking forward to seeing you there.

Tickets are now SOLD OUT, so hopefully you were able to get yours in time. Tickets are limited to ensure the safety of our attendees, with the venue capable of holding double the number of people that’ll be coming down on the night. Additionally, the venue has a council certified ventilation system to keep the air fresh and flowing.

We are requesting that all attendees please take a free Lateral Flow Test (LFT) on the day of IRL. If you find the test is positive, do NOT attend IRL. You can order the tests for free from the NHS using this link. There will be track-and-trace QR codes at the entrances to the venue, so please do use the NHS Covid app and check in on the night.

The venue for today’s activities is at 26 Leake Street, Waterloo, with entry via the Waterloo Graffiti Tunnel.

The IRL Prologue will take place from 2-5pm for a more casual, relaxed affair. Feel free to come down to mingle and get acquainted with the venue, and catch up with friends and colleagues before the night begins in full swing.

IRL itself will begin at 7pm, and will continue until midnight – and will feature a variety of entertainment, from our IRL Awards ceremony to a musical performance from Kiara Jordan. Nominations for the IRL Awards are now closed, and we look forward to celebrate our deserving winners

If you want to ensure smooth entry to the venue, feel free to come down early to pick up your wristbands.

When you arrive there will be supersized games to play, a giant electronic graffiti wall to show off your art skills, live music and three well-stocked bars.

Finger food will be served at 9pm, though do please eat something before you come as well. If you are attending both the Prologue and on the night, there’s a two hour break where we close our doors to allow people time to grab a decent meal.

A huge thanks to our founders CCP Games London Studio and Keywords Studios. As well as our event partners: Hutch, Frontier, Green Man Gaming, Eebz, SIDE, PTW, Amiqus, OPM, Fluid Design, Music Gateway, Renaissance PR and Sharkmob.

We can’t wait to see you all again today – feel free to get in touch if you have any additional queries.

We’ll see you soon, and remember: be excellent to each other.

Today’s events are as follows.

Prologue ticket holders:

Doors open at 2pm

Meet some of our sponsors, check out the venue, grab a coffee, chill out and mingle.

Prologue finishes at 5pm, as we will need to clear the venue to set up for IRL. The venue is right beside the Southbank so there’s plenty of places to hang out and eat in the break.

IRL ticket holders:

7pm – Doors open

8pm – IRL Awards for around 40 mins

9pm – Kiara Jordan live performance (and finger food served)

9:30 – Event continues until midnight