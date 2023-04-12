Media Molecule has announced the end of live support for Dreams

Share Facebook

Media Molecule has confirmed that live support for its PlayStation 4-exclusive game creation software Dreams will come to an end this September.

As of September 1, 2023, players will be able to continue to purchase the title and play and share each other’s creations, but no new updates will arrive from the software’s developer.

The Guildford-based studio says this is due to the fact it will be moving on into development of its next full game release, which is presumably for PlayStation 5 or PSVR2.

“Dreams has been a special project for Media Molecule, and helping this burgeoning community of game developers, tinkerers, creatives, collaborators, and dreamers grow and express themselves remains one of the best things we’ve ever done,” wrote Media Molecule.

Dreams will also be migrating to a different server in May 2023, and as part of the move will be introducing a 5GB online storage limit. Existing uploads will not count towards a user’s storage, so it might be worthwhile getting your existing projects up now if you’re invested.

Media Molecule has also already confirmed that their next project will not be a Dreams follow up, but has not said anything else about what it may be just yet.