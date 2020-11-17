BAFTA announces UK and US Breakthrough talents for 2020

Share Facebook

BAFTA has announced the recipients on its 2020 BAFTA Breakthrough scheme. WIth the talent initiative designed to showcase and support the next generation of creative talent across multiple creative industries.

For games the recipients this year were as follows:

GAMES UK:

Ali Tocher, Game Audio Designer (Surgeon Simulator 2)

Catherine Unger , Artist/Co-Writer (Tangle Tower)

Chella Ramanan , Narrative Designer/Writer (Before I Forget)

Claire Bromley , External Game Producer (Sackboy: A Big Adventure)

Lea Schönfelder , Lead Game Designer (Assemble With Care)

GAMES US:

Fernando Reyes Medina , Multiplayer Designe r (Halo Infinite)

Arnaldo Licea , Game Designer (The Last of Us Part II)

Mary Kenney, Game Writer (Spider-Man: Miles Morales)

BAFTA Breakthrough awardees were selected through cross-industry global juries comprised of leading industry professionals, including the likes of Jim Jagger, Jodie Azhar, Rami Ismail, Laura Bailey and John Romero.

Amanda Berry OBE, Chief Executive of BAFTA said: “We are thrilled to be announcing our first ever BAFTA Breakthrough participants in the USA alongside those for our seventh year in the UK. This year’s cohort is such a strong and inclusive list, revealing the future stars of our industries. We are delighted to be partnering with Netflix again this year which is supporting the global expansion of Breakthrough into the USA and India. Netflix shares our vision to raise awareness of and celebrate emerging talent from an array of different backgrounds and cultures.”