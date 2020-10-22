[From the industry] Safe In Our World launches first games bundle to celebrate one year anniversary

Share Facebook

This is a press release directly from the industry, selected by our editorial team for its importance, that we are reposting in addition to our usual coverage.

The 1st Anniversary Charity Game Bundle, available via Fanatical, will support free Mental Health CBT courses for games industry professionals and gamers

London, October 22 2020. Videogames Mental Health Charity, Safe In Our World proudly celebrates its first anniversary with the first charity bundle dedicated to providing free Mental Health CBT courses for games industry professionals and gamers around the world. The Safe In Our World 1st Anniversary Charity Game Bundle is available now exclusively via the dedicated partner Fanatical for $4,99. Only 10,000 sets of keys are available for this extremely limited edition bundle.

The Safe In Our World 1st Anniversary Charity Game Bundle features seven games, each who share a unique and relatable message about mental health:

AVICII Invector by Tim Bergling aka AVICII / Hello There Games

by Tim Bergling aka AVICII / Hello There Games Dear Esther: Landmark Edition by The Chinese Room / Curve Digital

by The Chinese Room / Curve Digital Fractured Minds by Emily Mitchell

by Emily Mitchell GRIS by Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital

by Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital Meadow by Might and Delight

by Might and Delight RiME by Tequila Works / Six Foot

by Tequila Works / Six Foot The Town of Light by LKA / Luca Dalco

Proceeds from the 1st Anniversary Bundle will go towards the creation of Safe In Our World’s own tailored, games-focused Mental Health CBT courses, which will provide much-needed mental health support at no cost to games industry professionals and gamers alike. Gamers can choose to pay the bundle price or, if able to, can increase their donation amount to further support Safe In Our World.

The 1st Anniversary Bundle celebrates an amazing inaugural year in which Safe In Our World has made a significant impact on the games industry, thanks to support from wonderful partners. Since the launch last year on World Mental Health Day, the global non-profit organization has been able to:

Launch the hugely successful #LevelUpMentalHealth campaign featuring over 50 leading and indie games developers/publishers, including 505 Games, the Embracer Group, Wargamer, Curve Digital, NDreams, Mediatonic, Wired Productions, and many more; supporting 10,000 employees. (A full list of partners can be found here)

Further grew the SIOW ambassadors and patron list, with close to 100 key influential members of the industry representing the charity

Launch the COVID-19 Hub, a global resource set up at the beginning of the pandemic to help gamers and industry folk with information, tips, articles and resources, with traffic increasing by 146% from over 130 countries

Help to drive support for 1 million downloads of Fractured Minds, a game developed by BAFTA young game designer recipient Emily Mitchell

Reach 10 million players through messaging in key partner’s games

SIOW spokespersons join panels and events participation to help talk about mental health conditions within the industry, as well as sharing the touching, personal stories of many games industry professionals and their mental health through safeinourworld.org

Hire two full-time staff members, each with their own passionate stories, to further increase the impact and support within the games industry

Become a fully operational organization in less than 12 months

“2020 has been such a trying year for us all, but we are so proud and thankful for the impact Safe In Our World has been able to make in our industry so far,” said Leo Zullo, Safe In Our World Chairperson. “We now look to 2021, expanding our team and opportunities, as well as further increasing awareness, access and positivity towards mental health and mental health facilities in the games industry. Our message remains the same; it’s ok to not be ok. We have a duty of care to our gamers and our people and we implore the whole industry to unite and ensure this is considered at all times.”

Officially launched in 2019 on World Mental Health Day, Safe In Our World is an accredited charity supported by industry luminaries, veterans and ambassadors across the world. Its mission is to create an online destination where people can seek help, gain access to resources and information, and discover stories from real people within and surrounding the games industry. whether its understanding feelings and symptoms using our Support Page or reaching out using our global Helplines & Website page.

Safe In Our World will continue to build and grow its support for those in need, and more announcements will be made in the coming months.