Gina Jackson OBE is announced as CEO of mental health charity Safe in our World

The video games mental health charity, Safe in our World, has today announced industry veteran Gina Jackson OBE will be taking on the role of CEO. The charity’s key aim is to raise awareness, provide resources and signpost help for everyone connected with games from developers to players.

Jackson is an outstanding industry talent with almost 30 years of experience under her belt, covering names as respected and diverse as Ocean, Infogrames, Nokia, Kuju and Eidos. Her current role is development director at publisher Sold Out. Jackson was our Outstanding Contribution recipient at the 2020 MCV/DEVELOP Women in Games Awards.

“I am absolutely honoured to be able to take up the position of CEO for this incredible charity. Whilst taking our first steps it was apparent that our goals to eliminate the stigma about mental health and to promote the dialogue surrounding mental health has resonated with both gamers and those who work in the industry,” said Jackson.

“From the companies engaging with the level up programme who are transforming workplaces to support wellbeing to the community manager mental health training, it is clear these are initiatives that are being welcomed by industry. The feedback we have been getting from our Safer Together discord server demonstrates the power and support that a positive online community can bring and the generosity of those who participated and donated during our May fundraiser continues to inspire us to provide resources, training and tell people’s stories so we can all feel empowered to talk about our mental health and seek support whenever we need or want it.”

The charity was set up two years ago and has had over 50 companies join its initiatives since then, including 505 Games, Mediatonic Games, Sega Europe and The Embracer Group.

“Gina has been a key individual in the establishment of Safe In Our World, serving as a Trustee and lending her invaluable advice as the charity has grown.” Said Leo Zullo, co-founder and Chair of Safe In Our World. “The Charity is at a level now where we needed to bring in the right expertise to lead Safe In Our World into the years ahead. After a hard year of lockdowns and COVID-19, the need to ensure our players and teams can find support is larger than ever. With our continued momentum, the Board of Trustees and I are delighted and thrilled to be able to appoint Gina and look forward to a new chapter in the Safe In Our World journey.”

For more details and to get involved with the charity’s work head to safeinourworld.org.