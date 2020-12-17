MCV-award winning PR agency Indigo Pearl acquired by Keyword Studios

Share Facebook

The UK’s leading specialist PR agency has been acquired by Keyword Studios. Indigo Pearl is the latest firm to be taken on by the ever-growing group, with Keywords paying a potential total of £2m for the agency.

Based in London and led by founder Caroline Miller, the agency employees ten staff. Clients include many of the biggest names in gaming, such as Epic Games, Google Stadia, Devolver Digital, Sony PlayStation, Ubisoft Entertainment and Niantic.

Indigo Pearl has been a perennial winner of the MCV/DEVELOP PR Agency of the Year award in recent years, including at the 2020 event.

The acquisition allows us to see a little more of the company’s recent success, with 2020 revenues pegged at £1.8m, with profits at £280,000. The £2m acquisition consists of £1.1m in cash, with £500,000 in shares and £400,000 deferred compensation after three years.

Andrew Day, CEO of Keywords Studios: “We have worked closely with Indigo Pearl for a number of years as they have supported our trade press PR efforts and we know first hand just how well connected in the games industry Caroline and her team are and the high value they add for their clients.

“We are thrilled to be able to welcome to the Keywords family one of the best-known names in the industry and a business that further extends the capabilities that our Marketing services can provide to the Group’s client base.”

MCV/DEVELOP regularly works with the agency and wishes Caroline and the whole team all the best in their new direction.