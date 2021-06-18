MeetToMatch redesigns in order to help to discover new games

Share Facebook

MeetToMatch, the event service for game conferences, has redesigned their platform – by upgrading to a experiential design with new features in order to allow more emphasis on showcases for games, products and services, it now presents a fully integrated solution for all game events.

Users can now add showcase items to their profiles, which could be games, products or services. Additionally, the system allows for embedded Youtube/Vimeo videos, artwork and photos. In order to enhance discoverability, users can tag the showcase with over 150 game industry related tags – the tagging system allows organisers to filter the showcases in order to present them to a specific targeted audience, for instance creating a country or region-specific showcase.

With the redesign, MeetToMatch is looking to pivot from a meeting planning system to a full event platform. Users will now be able to discover session information or game showcases on their dashboard and easily schedule meetings or plan sessions all from within the accompanying app. The dashboard also allows for live streaming video.

The pivot to the to the full event platform was made to prevent users from having to use multiple apps during an event. With the added colour scheme option, event organisers can match the design of the platform and the accompanying app to their own event branding.

“Many of our clients have used our technology for over 10 years now,” said MeetToMatch co-founder Fedor van Herpen. “So to make sure everybody can still find all the functions they are used to, we have decided to gradually implement the new design. In the coming months we will ease our users into the new and improved platform.”

The new MeetToMatch platform will make its debut during the Indigo event in The Netherlands, on June 25. Tickets for the online-only event are available here.