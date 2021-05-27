Merge Games acquired by Swedish company Zordix

Chris Wallace 16 hours ago Business News, Highlight

UK-based publisher and developer Merge Games has been acquired by  Swedish company  Zordix.

The deal will see Zordix acquires 100% of the shares in Merge Games. The deal will strengthen Zordix’s publishing capacity, while also providing  Merge the opportunity to collaborate with other companies within the group.

“We are very happy and proud today to welcome Merge Games to the Zordix family. I am greatly impressed by Luke and Joanne’s ability to jointly develop such a successful publishing business for an international market. The fact that they are driven by the same enthusiasm as the other entrepreneurs in the group to build a profitable and expanded business together is absolutely fantastic. With Merge Games, an important piece of the puzzle is in place that means that we will achieve really great success in the future.” said Matti Larsson, founder and CEO of Zordix.

“We are extremely proud to be joining the Zordix group today. We see great synergies between us. Merge’s wide range of publishing and distribution experience combined with the Zordix group’s ambitions will enable us to expediate our growth over the coming years.” says Luke Keighran, Founder and Managing Director of Merge Games.

Merge Games was founded in 2010, and has gone on to publish and distribute the likes of Darkest Dungeon, Dead Cells, Cloudpunk and Streets of Rage 4. In 2019, the company acquired the rights to survival title Smalland, which is being developed in-house for an early access launch on PC later in the year.

Tags

About Chris Wallace

Chris is MCV/DEVELOP's staff writer, joining the team after graduating from Cardiff University with a Master's degree in Magazine Journalism. He can regrettably be found on Twitter at @wallacec42, where he mostly explores his obsession with the Life is Strange series, for which he refuses to apologise.

Check Also

eshop

A personalised rating system may be coming to the Switch eShop, along with tailored game recommendations

It seems that Nintendo may be doing something about the Switch's eShop discoverability issues, with signs that a more personalised eShop might be on the way.

© Copyright 2021, MCV. BizMedia