Merge Games acquired by Swedish company Zordix

UK-based publisher and developer Merge Games has been acquired by Swedish company Zordix.

The deal will see Zordix acquires 100% of the shares in Merge Games. The deal will strengthen Zordix’s publishing capacity, while also providing Merge the opportunity to collaborate with other companies within the group.

“We are very happy and proud today to welcome Merge Games to the Zordix family. I am greatly impressed by Luke and Joanne’s ability to jointly develop such a successful publishing business for an international market. The fact that they are driven by the same enthusiasm as the other entrepreneurs in the group to build a profitable and expanded business together is absolutely fantastic. With Merge Games, an important piece of the puzzle is in place that means that we will achieve really great success in the future.” said Matti Larsson, founder and CEO of Zordix.

“We are extremely proud to be joining the Zordix group today. We see great synergies between us. Merge’s wide range of publishing and distribution experience combined with the Zordix group’s ambitions will enable us to expediate our growth over the coming years.” says Luke Keighran, Founder and Managing Director of Merge Games.

Merge Games was founded in 2010, and has gone on to publish and distribute the likes of Darkest Dungeon, Dead Cells, Cloudpunk and Streets of Rage 4. In 2019, the company acquired the rights to survival title Smalland, which is being developed in-house for an early access launch on PC later in the year.