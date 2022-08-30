Meta announces support for Facebook Gaming app will end in October

Share Facebook

Meta has announced that the dedicated app for Facebook Gaming will no longer be supported after October 28, 2022. After this date, users won’t be able to access the dedicated app or its features.

The app first launched back in April 2020 and outside of being a way to distribute a handful of games, was used primarily by fans of streamers and content creators to follow their video output. Its primary competitors were the Microsoft-owned Mixer (now defunct) and Amazon’s Twitch.

“We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to all of you for everything that you’ve done to build a thriving community for gamers and fans since this app first launched. This was truly a community-led effort to bring new gaming features to Facebook.” said a statement from the tech company.

“Despite this news, our mission to connect players, fans and creators with the games they love hasn’t changed, and you’ll still be able to find your games, streamers and groups when you visit Gaming in the Facebook app.”