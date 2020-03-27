Michael Denny departs Sony to become studio head of TT Games

Share Facebook

Warner Bros today announced that long-serving Sony executive Michael Denny is to become VP and Studio Head of TT Games.

Denny spent 25 years with Sony Interactive Entertainment, most recently as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Studios Europe. He’s a much-respected and well-liked industry figure and in his time with the platform holder he oversaw development at Sony’s first-party in Europe, including Guerrilla Games, Media Molecule and Sony London Studio.

Denny’s departure follows that of Shawn Layden late last year, in what has been a major shakeup for the platform holder over the last 12 months. Layden was replaced by Jim Ryan, while Shuhei Yoshida stepped down from the top role at Worldwide Studios, to be replaced by Hermen Hulst, formerly of Guerilla Games.

“After an incredible 25 years with PlayStation, where I had the privilege of working with many amazing people and incredibly talented teams, I wanted to bring my experience to a new opportunity,” said Denny. “TT Games is a studio I worked with in my early days at PlayStation, and it’s been great to see how it’s grown into a world class studio. In partnership with the company’s leadership team, I’m very excited by the opportunity to help create a new vision for TT and lead the studio forward to another successful phase of its evolution.”

In his new role, Denny will be expected to introduce “a new vision for TT Games,” which sounds exciting, as while the quality of its Lego-related titles has remained high, the studio has become something of a predictable production line for such games in recent years. That said, you don’t have to go back too far to find more ambitious fare, such as 2015’s Lego Dimensions or 2017’s Lego Worlds. And with Denny set to “evaluate game opportunities, partnerships and business models for the studio,” there’s plenty on the table.

Denny will report to Paul Gouge, Studio Head at Playdemic (the home of mobile smash hit Golf Clash) and will “oversee strategy, execution and business operations for all TT Games offices and its portfolio of titles, including the best-selling LEGO videogame franchise,” said a statement.

“We are thrilled to welcome Michael to the team as we look towards an exciting future for TT Games and implement a new strategy for the studio,” said David Haddad, president of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. “Michael’s extensive experience in game development and studio leadership, along with his games industry acumen, make him a perfect fit for this important role.”