Microsoft forms a strategic alliance with Sega on a “Super Game” project

Chris Wallace 2 days ago Business News, Highlight

Microsoft and Sega have formed a strategic alliance, as part of a “Super Game” project.

The “Super Game” project, which was initially teased back in May this year, is described as a “new initiative for developing new and innovative titles where the key focuses are ‘Global’, “’Online’, ‘Community’ and ‘IP utilization'”

The alliance will see Sega using Microsoft’s cloud technology in its game development – Using Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform to “produce large-scale, global games in a next-generation development environment.”

The two companies will collaborate in order to build further technological evolutions, with a priority on the network infrastructure and communication tools required for global online services.

Sega is seeking to improve its development process by shifting to a development platform that will allow it to “effectively adapt to diversifying work styles and potential infrastructural changes,” – likely a nod to the growing trend of remote work in the industry.

We are very pleased to announce today that we are considering a strategic alliance with Microsoft to help develop SEGA’s new “Super Game” initiative as well as build a next-generation game development environmen,” said Yukio Sugino, President and COO, SEGA Corporation. “By considering a strategic partnership with Microsoft, we seek to further advance our game development so that our titles can be enjoyed by fans all over the world; in this regard, we aim to build an alliance that utilizes both SEGA’s powerful game development capabilities and Microsoft’s cutting-edge technology and development environment.”

“SEGA has played such an iconic role in the gaming industry and has been a tremendous partner over the years,” added Sarah Bond, CVP, Microsoft Corporation. “We look forward to working together as they explore new ways to create unique gaming experiences for the future using Microsoft cloud technologies. Together we will reimagine how games get built, hosted, and operated, with a goal of adding more value to players and SEGA alike.”

Tags

About Chris Wallace

Chris is MCV/DEVELOP's staff writer, joining the team after graduating from Cardiff University with a Master's degree in Magazine Journalism. He can regrettably be found on Twitter at @wallacec42, where he mostly explores his obsession with the Life is Strange series, for which he refuses to apologise.

Check Also

When We Made: Behind the scenes of the Redwall-inspired Soulslike, Tails of Iron

Chris Wallace gets behind the scenes of Tails of Iron – a Hollow Knight meets Redwall title that might just be the most adorable Soulslike yet

© Copyright 2021, MCV. BizMedia